Jenny Slate Is Pregnant With First Child

Jenny Slate is pregnant!

The 38-year-old revealed the news that she was pregnant with her first child on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” after the host casually asked what she’s been doing during this weird pandemic year.

“I kind of hunkered down and baked a lot of bread, but I just wanna say I might have baked too much bread or eaten too much bread — you tell me, Seth,” quipped Slate, before standing up to show her pregnant stomach. “I don’t know if you can see.”

“Oh, yeah, that’s a lotta carbs,” Meyers responds, with a smile.

Slate added that she feels “different,” and went on to say: “Um, how have the exact last nine months been? They’ve been real pregnant for me!”

The comedian and actor has been in a relationship with now-fiancé Ben Shattuck for a few years, appearing in public for the first time together at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2019. The couple got engaged nine months later in September 2019.

Slate told Meyers that it’s been “very nice to have something that is incredibly positive during a time that’s hard and sad.”

“It’s nice to have, like, a little secret treasure,” she said, sharing that she’s spent this year “chilling out” and “doing exactly what [she has] wanted to do, not having to see anyone or figure out how to gracefully wear pants.”

“I haven’t worn pants in many moons,” said Slate, echoing a statement many other women (and men) have likely said this year too.

The former “Parks & Recreation” star said she’s been spending the year in Massachusetts with Shattuck, where they now live, and has also been focusing on birth prep while she’s home.

Congrats to you and Ben, Jenny!