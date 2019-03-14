Alex Trebek Addresses Fans After Cancer Diagnosis

“Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek is back on the job nearly a week after he announced he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The show resumed production on Tuesday, and Trebek was back behind the lectern, according to CNN.

The show tapes multiple episodes a day, but Trebek took time out on Thursday to tweet a thank you message to the millions of people ― and one supercomputer ― who wished him well.

“Hi everyone, I just wanna take a few moments to say thanks to the — believe it or not — hundreds of thousands of people who have sent in tweets, texts, emails, cards, and letters wishing me well following my recent health announcement,” Trebek said in the clip below. “I’ve heard from former contestants — even Watson, the IBM computer sent me a get well card!”

Trebek added he was touched by the warm words as well as the prayers sent to him by fans.

“I’m a lucky guy,” he said.

Trebek announced his cancer diagnosis on Twitter March 6 and said he planned “to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”