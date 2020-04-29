'Jeopardy!' Contestant Roasted After Mistaking Janet Jackson For Ariana Grande

A “Jeopardy!” contestant is getting razzed on social media for this egregious pop-culture blunder.
During Wednesday night’s episode of the game show, contestant Alwin Hui answered “Who is Ariana Grande” to a clue after footage played of 53-year-old music icon Janet Jackson singing her 1986 hit “Nasty.”
“As the recipient of the 2018 Icon Award, she took “Control” and took to the stage in her first live TV performance in nearly a decade,” the clue said before a clip was played of Jackson’s performance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.
Grande, 26, would have been 14 a decade before the award was handed out.
Jackson’s high ponytail, oversized shirt and thigh-high boots ― similar to Grande’s signature look ― appeared to confuse the contestant:
Viewers, many of whom were apparently still reeling from another hilarious mixup earlier in the week when a contestant confused Chaka Khan with Shaka Zulu, were quick to deliver another roasting for the gaffe:
At least one “Jeopardy!” watcher was willing to cut him some slack, though.