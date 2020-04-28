'Jeopardy!' Contestant Confuses Chaka Khan With Shaka Zulu

“Jeopardy!” contestant Sarah Jett Rayburn needs to get her African kings and Grammy-winning singers straight. (See the clip below.)

Rayburn, a writer and stay-at-home mom from Hutto, Texas, tackled a $2,000 clue in Monday’s episode that read: “Here, as on each September 24, Zulus celebrate the holiday that was named in honor of this warrior leader of the early 1800s.”

“Who is Chaka Khan?” Rayburn responded.

Oops. Rayburn appeared to realize her mixup, but too late.

The correct response was Shaka Zulu, sometimes spelled Chaka Zulu, but definitely not Chaka Khan.

Chaka Khan, a 10-time Grammy winner, is known for songs such as “I’m Every Woman” and “Ain’t Nobody.” She’s sometimes called the Queen of Funk, but again, not a warrior leader.

Rayburn won the game to bring her two-day total to $39,400. And she got roasted for her gaffe.

And the great warriors prepared for battle as their leader professed: Tell me something good!!! — 🇵🇷Adam J Rodríguez, PsyD (@arodriguezpsyd) April 27, 2020

The Zulu Warrior Leader, Chaka Kahn......



I can hear their war chants now:



“Chaka Kahn. Chaka Kahn. Chaka Kahn let me rock you, let me rock you Chaka Kahn. Let me rock me rock ya, that’s all I wanna do.....”



Made my night! TY — AmeliaRose (@AmysandersonAmy) April 28, 2020

I only wish she would have said it like, “Chaka .. Chaka.. Chaka Kahn” — karywin (@karywin) April 28, 2020

I was WEAK!!! — Nina A (@Bootsy1968) April 27, 2020

Oh no she didn't. pic.twitter.com/97cCEwPVcL — Ask Black Julie (@BlackJulieKnows) April 28, 2020