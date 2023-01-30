'Jeopardy!' Champion Calls Out 'Glorified Reality Show' And 1 Winner Isn't Happy

Three-time “Jeopardy!” champion Yogesh Raut hasn’t pleased one well-known winner of the popular show following multiple Facebook rants where he called out the “glorified reality show.”

Raut, who won three games and earned $96,403 in episodes that aired earlier this month, shared several rants online including one post where he referred to his success in the competitive quiz circuit such as his Quizzing World Cup win.

Raut, who has crossed paths with “Jeopardy!” icon James Holzhauer, noted in the post that despite his achievements he received “the most attention, praise, congratulations and nasty trolling from strangers” and earned the biggest paycheck in his quizzing career for beating two guys.

“This is also not an insult to ‘Jeopardy!’ which is a TV show designed for entertainment, and a reasonably good one. It is entertaining to watch but it bears the same relationship to real quizzing that ‘Holey Moley’ does to golf,” Raut wrote.

He continued, saying, “There never has been, and never will be, any justification for treating Jeopardy! as the Olympics of quizzing.”

Raut also stacked up his win on the show to a chess grandmaster having success in big-time tournaments but getting recognition for being victorious “at a non-standard bughouse version of chess.”

It’s a version of chess, he said, that is a “derivative game designed to introduce high levels of variance that constantly threaten to swamp out differences in skill level, on a glorified reality show.”

HuffPost has reached out to “Jeopardy!” for comment.

We see you, Yogesh 👀



Catch James Holzhauer's rival TONIGHT on an all-new Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/N0drdKV0yH — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 12, 2023

Raut’s remarks ruffled the feathers of Holzhauer, who has won $2.4 million from the show, who called for the show to take action against the three-time champion.

“Anyone who’s ever used social media to criticize Jeopardy or its producers should get a lifetime ban from the show,” he wrote.

“Jeopardy!” executive producer Michael Davies didn’t call for a lifetime ban, however, he remarked that the show wasn’t “beyond criticism.”

“I like the fact that having been criticized, Yogesh took and defended himself… I would say vigorously and at length,” Davies said on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast.