‘Jeopardy’ Champ Shuts Down ‘Creeps’ Who Have Flooded Her With NSFW Requests

Anji Nyquist on the July 5 episode of “Jeopardy!” Screenshot Jeopardy!/YouTube

What is ... completely inappropriate.

One-time “Jeopardy!” champ Anji Nyquist is putting “creeps” on blast after she was inundated with overtly sexual requests from fans after competing on the long-running game show in episodes that aired earlier this month.

Nyquist — who won her debut episode that aired July 5 but lost her next game — explained to The U.S. Sun that she decided to interact with fans in an “ask me anything” Q&A session via her Instagram story after her two-show stint.

Advertisement

She told the outlet she was surprised to discover that some fans were not interested in her intelligence whatsoever.

“There were a lot of people who asked, ‘Would you do an OnlyFans? It would be really popular,’” the Minnesota-based social media coordinator told the outlet.

Nyquist initially called out these kinds of “weirdos” on Twitter last week.

I did an AMA sort of thing in insta today and a lot of weirdos want me on OnlyFans. 😂



Not going to do it but thank you for the confidence boost! 😆 😝 — Anji (@AnjiNyquist) July 12, 2023

Nyquist explained to the Sun that posting photos of herself on the subscription-based service that specializes in adult content is not her “style.” But she shrugged off the requests as “flattering, though, because who likes seeing themselves on TV ever?”

Advertisement

“You’re gonna get some nice people, and you’re gonna get some creeps,” Nyquist said. “I have been getting DMs from random men.”

She described most of the private messages as pretty tame but ultimately misplaced.

“Most of it’s just nice, ‘You’re so beautiful, you’re the hottest contestant ever’ — which is so dumb,” she added.

“‘Jeopardy!’ is about your brain and your performance in this scenario,” Nyquist said. “It was not what I was expecting, that’s for sure.”

Nyquist jumped from third place to the new champ when she was the only contestant to correctly guess “What is Lesotho?” during Final Jeopardy on the July 5 episode.

The clue read: “Nicknamed ‘the kingdom in the sky,’ this landlocked nation is the only country in the world to lie entirely above 4,000 feet.”

Advertisement

Although Nyquist lost her next game — and received some harassment online — she displayed a sense of humor about it on social media.

When two-time “Jeopardy” champion Bryan White commented on her tweet about being asked to create an OnlyFans account, he told her about the fan questions he received in regard to a hairy chest contest he had mentioned during his appearance on the game show — and Nyquist had a cheeky reply to the revelation: “Maybe I should have talked about my hair chest too!?”

That is great!!



Maybe I should have talked about my hairy chest too!? 😂 jk jk — Anji (@AnjiNyquist) July 12, 2023

She also retweeted a joke that Jennings made about the whole fiasco.

Advertisement