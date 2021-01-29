Who is Dave Chappelle? Don’t ask anyone on “Jeopardy!”

A fail from Wednesday’s episode of the game show is getting a lot of attention after an apparently impossible question left all three contestants stumped: They just had to identify a picture of comedian Dave Chappelle.

After the contestants were left in silence, guest host Ken Jennings relayed the answer, but you can almost get a sense that he wanted to be like, “C’mon, dudes! Seriously? It’s Dave Chappelle! What!? OK!”

Or maybe that’s just us. See it below:

they showed a photo of Dave Chappelle on Jeopardy and nobody could come up with a responsepic.twitter.com/sgRrD5xnRJ — Mark (@tole_cover) January 28, 2021

In addition to Chappelle’s wildly popular, self-titled 2000s sketch show, the comedian lent his acting skills to 2018′s “A Star is Born” and has a number of high-profile stand-up specials on Netflix. He also had a widely viewed “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig following the 2020 election. In other words, he’s one of the most recognizable comedians in the world.

The clip raises a lot of questions, such as “What is ... happening here?” and “Who is ... casting this show?”

It’s also worth noting that “Jeopardy!” made Chappelle’s photo a $2,000 question, so it’s almost like the producers didn’t expect the contestants to get it right in the first place. Regardless, the citizens of Twitter know who Chappelle is, and they gave the contestants a daily double dose of reminders:

No one knew who Dave Chappelle was on Jeopardy tonight; and they put a whole picture of him as the clue and everything. Nerds. — Kevin Mascariñas (@Que_Mas) January 28, 2021

Last night's Jeopardy contestant's faces when Dave Chappelle's photo came up pic.twitter.com/mnm0CTnYLH — Joey Rodolico (@ActionRods972) January 29, 2021

did not expect a photo of Dave Chappelle to be a triple-stumper on Jeopardy!



(the contestants just had to identify him! the context in the clue was that he appeared as "Bradley Cooper's longtime friend" in A Star Is Born!) — Samit Sarkar (@SamitSarkar) January 28, 2021

Heck. I don't know most of the answers on @Jeopardy, but even I knew that was Dave Chappelle. That's one where u hit your forehead with your hand. pic.twitter.com/0uHqTuM9d3 — Alex Donovan (@AlexDonovan13) January 29, 2021

It’s crazy enough that a picture of @DaveChappelle was a $2000 clue on Jeopardy tonight - what’s more incredible is no one got it right! — Anthony Amato (@amato19) January 28, 2021

Oi all jeopardy contestants just failed at identifying who Dave Chappelle is..... pic.twitter.com/UJYwUYlMg8 — Yuval (@yuval_id) January 28, 2021