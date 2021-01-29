Who is Dave Chappelle? Don’t ask anyone on “Jeopardy!”
A fail from Wednesday’s episode of the game show is getting a lot of attention after an apparently impossible question left all three contestants stumped: They just had to identify a picture of comedian Dave Chappelle.
After the contestants were left in silence, guest host Ken Jennings relayed the answer, but you can almost get a sense that he wanted to be like, “C’mon, dudes! Seriously? It’s Dave Chappelle! What!? OK!”
Or maybe that’s just us. See it below:
In addition to Chappelle’s wildly popular, self-titled 2000s sketch show, the comedian lent his acting skills to 2018′s “A Star is Born” and has a number of high-profile stand-up specials on Netflix. He also had a widely viewed “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig following the 2020 election. In other words, he’s one of the most recognizable comedians in the world.
The clip raises a lot of questions, such as “What is ... happening here?” and “Who is ... casting this show?”
It’s also worth noting that “Jeopardy!” made Chappelle’s photo a $2,000 question, so it’s almost like the producers didn’t expect the contestants to get it right in the first place. Regardless, the citizens of Twitter know who Chappelle is, and they gave the contestants a daily double dose of reminders: