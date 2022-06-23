'Jeopardy!' Makes A Spelling Error And Fans Gleefully Pounce On It

“Jeopardy!” is human, too, it seems.

The sometimes-persnickety game show made a spelling error on Wednesday’s episode, and fans razzed the quiz program for it.

In Final Jeopardy, the 19th Century Literature clue graphic read: “This author first thought of a parrot before choosing another bird ‘equallly capable of speech.’” The correct response was Edgar Allan Poe, but many viewers fixated on the extra “l” in equally.

Advertisement

The game show cleaned up the goof in its YouTube clip of Final Jeopardy, in which Jeff Weinstock unseated six-day champ Megan Wachspress. Viewers, however, were already poking fun at the blunder.

Someone tell the #Jeopardy clue writers not to lean on the L button next time pic.twitter.com/xLQ62iYHys — Vinny Simone (@VTSimone) June 22, 2022

Advertisement

feeling so smart tonight because i myself noticed the spelling error in final #Jeopardy — gillian stoltz (@gillian_stoltz) June 22, 2022

me noticing a spelling error in the final @Jeopardy clue just now pic.twitter.com/VGw4nd8EHz — yeehaw lefty 🌹🏳️‍⚧️ (@leftist_cowboy) June 23, 2022

Dear Jeopardy: SPELLING $200;

Equallly. Sorry, wrong answer. — William Har🇺🇦 (@William96506545) June 23, 2022

Why is #Jeopardy spelling "equally" with three Ls? — Kevin Brown (@over_short) June 22, 2022

Seems to be a slight issue with your spelling here, @Jeopardy 😂 pic.twitter.com/YP5oY0Jfy7 — Dr. Misty Bentz 💫 (@Astronomisty) June 22, 2022

Advertisement

I just came here to see people talk more smack about Megan and rejoice in her defeat. Mentioning the typo in Final Jeopardy! was the bonus I didn’t expect.

Jeopardy fans are super-critical. Pity. 😏#jeopardy pic.twitter.com/C1FS7nAFtM — Am_The_PoeTress (@aM_The_PoeTress) June 22, 2022