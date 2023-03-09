What's Hot

'Jeopardy!' Commits Massive On-Air Blunder Before Game Even Starts

The game show's "major editing glitch" gave viewers way too much information.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

A clueless mistake led to “Jeopardy!” revealing the outcome of the game on-air Wednesday before it even started.

Host Mayim Bialik was congratulating finalists in the High School Reunion Tournament and wishing them good luck when the game show cut to a scene of the contestants with their final tallies showing.

Jackson Jones’ $24,000, Justin Bolsen’s $13,570 and Maya Wright’s $3,370 remained on screen for several seconds and were indeed their totals in the end.

HuffPost did not immediately hear back from “Jeopardy!”

At least the quiz program could not give away the ultimate result of the college students’ clash, because it’s a two-game match with the highest combined score determining the winner. The second game is scheduled to air on Thursday.

Here’s a longer look:

Some viewers, of course, noticed the “major editing glitch.”

