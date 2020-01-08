These 'Jeopardy! The Greatest Of All Time' Moments Win The Night

James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter, the leading money winners in “Jeopardy!” history, flexed their trivia might in Match 1 of “Jeopardy! The Greatest Of All Time” on Tuesday. And a winner emerged. (Results below.)

But a few fun moments won the night on social media.

Host Alex Trebek said “bitchin’ mixtape” in a clue, and it was, well, bitchin.’

Alex Trebek saying “bitchin mixtape” is the best thing you’ll hear this year pic.twitter.com/CLDYZdEqh2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 8, 2020

Holzhauer joked about the moment on Twitter.

RT for a chance to win Alex Trebek’s bitchin’ mixtape — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) January 8, 2020

Holzhauer, the most recent of the three champs, also figured in one of the highlights. Known for his confidence (or is it cockiness?), Holzhauer taunted Rutter with a “ha-ha!” and pointed at him while correctly answering “Philadelphia” in a clue. Rutter, a Pennsylvania native, playfully shot back at his adversary, “No need to rub it in.”

James Holzhauer out here taunting in the middle of a game of Jeopardy lol #JeopardyGOAT pic.twitter.com/xRDjqSbVGM — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 8, 2020

Holzhauer had something to say about that on social media as well, with the help of “The Simpsons.”

As for who won the two-game first match in which the totals were combined, Jennings narrowly defeated Holzhauer $63,400 to $63,200. Rutter finished a distant third with $10,400.

Holzhauer leaned on “Star Wars” to vent his frustration over not hitting any Daily Doubles.

Live look-in at my thoughts on hitting no Daily Doubles in #JeopardyGOAT match 1: pic.twitter.com/rdeyyuGvCB — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) January 8, 2020

He also provided political commentary.

The first player to win three “Jeopardy! The Greatest Of All Time” matches wins the tournament.