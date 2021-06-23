'Jeopardy!' Apologizes For Using 'Inaccurate' Medical Term After Viewer Backlash

“Jeopardy!” issued an apology after viewers called out a question about a syndrome affecting blood circulation as “inaccurate,” “bizarre” and “wrong.”

The show, guest-hosted by Savannah Guthrie, issued the apology Tuesday on social media, saying its clue on Monday’s show about postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was “outdated and inaccurate.”

Yesterday’s program included a clue about postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). After hearing from the community, we found we used an outdated and inaccurate term for this disorder, and we apologize. — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) June 22, 2021

Under the category “Plain-Named Maladies,” the game show offered this answer to contestants:

Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome is also known as Grinch syndrome because this organ is too small.

The correct answer: “What is the heart?”

Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome is defined by Hopkins Medicine as a “blood circulation disorder” marked by a dramatic increase in heart rate in patients who move from lying down to standing.

In past years, some doctors dubbed the condition “Grinch syndrome” for the “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” main character’s small heart as an easy way to explain the condition. But the term was widely disliked by those who have the syndrome and their family members.

No one in existence refers to POTS as “Grinch Syndrome” why on earth would you refer to it in that way? that’s an outdated (and not even common) misogynistic term?!?!? it’s a real and debilitating condition for many of us @Jeopardy — ♊︎ kinsey (@notkinz) June 22, 2021

a question about POTS was on Jeopardy recently and it’s bizarre how wrong it was. POTS doesn’t cause a small heart, nor does anyone refer to it as “grinch syndrome” lol. my heart is structurally normal thank you very much it just beats fast pic.twitter.com/4vN0SukZj9 — spell pharaoh (@dopaminophen) June 22, 2021

@Jeopardy Calling POTS, an absolutely debilitating disorder that has made every day of my life a trial that I fight through with all my heart, the “Grinch Syndrome” is scientifically inaccurate, outdated, and frankly cruel. Do better. — Amy Rowan Sach (@amyrowan) June 22, 2021

hey @jeopardy this isn’t accurate at all. would love some pots representation and awareness but this ain’t it my dude 😤 pic.twitter.com/SgPpla1pXp — blazy susan (@kvz93) June 22, 2021

Dysautonomia International, a nonprofit that funds research and promotes awareness of nervous system disorders like POTS, criticized the show for “promoting outdated misogynistic terms.”

In a series of tweets, the group demanded an apology and implored “Jeopardy!” to “do better.”

Hey @Jeopardy no one with any credibility calls POTS "Grinch Syndrome." Promoting outdated misogynistic terms to describe a debilitating autonomic nervous system disorder that impacts millions of Americans is not cool. We request an apology on behalf of our community. Do better. — Dysautonomia Intl. (@Dysautonomia) June 22, 2021

This appeared on Jeopardy tonight. Grinch syndrome is an offensive term. Can you imagine Jeopardy making light of cancer or MS patients with a "funny" name for their debilitating health condition? Not acceptable. We'd love to see real questions about the autonomic nervous system. pic.twitter.com/kqetij1Jwx — Dysautonomia Intl. (@Dysautonomia) June 22, 2021