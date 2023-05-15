'Jeopardy!' Host Ken Jennings Teases Champ James Holzhauer With Spicy On-Air Flirtation

Ken Jennings (left) on “Jeopardy!” in 2020, and James Holzhauer on the game show in 2021. RON BATZDORFF VIA GETTY IMAGES/RAYMOND LIU VIA GETTY IMAGES

“Jeopardy!” had a recent live steamy Louis and Lestat moment (thanks Anne Rice!) with two of its former champs.

Due to the on-air ribbing, Jennings decided to have a little fun with Holzhauer on Friday’s episode with a clue involving vampires — and the moment did not suck.

Contestant Matt Amodio chose from a category called “Authors,” to which Jennings then read the clue: “The Detroit Free Press said ‘The Mummy’ was ‘vintage’ this novelist; ‘elegantly erotic & full of enchanting terror.’”

Amodio answered incorrectly with, “What’s Stoker?”

After the buzzer rang, Jennings joked: “I also refer to James as ‘elegantly erotic but full of enchanting terror.’” While fellow contestant Mattea Roach covered her mouth as she laughed aloud, Jennings then shared the correct answer: “Anne Rice.”

Holzhauer interrupted with his own spicy quip: “Keep it in your pants, Ken.”

But Holzhauer couldn’t let their on-air flirtation go, and later that day tweeted the clip with the caption: “We actually had to pause taping so Ken could take a cold shower.”

We actually had to pause taping so Ken could take a cold shower. #JeopardyMasters pic.twitter.com/Iwfi2zKXjj — James Holzhauer, Game Show Villain (@James_Holzhauer) May 13, 2023

“Jeopardy!” fans were mixed on the saucy banter between the two men, with some finding it sexy, while others thought it was inappropriate.

“Keep it in your pants Ken” could be a T-shirt — Jacob aka ShowmanTheBowman (@ShowmanDaBowman) May 13, 2023

It’s like a SNL skit 🤣 — Jules (@crossing_jules) May 13, 2023

I cannot believe the comment made the final cut. I Laffed but it was weird! — IAMWOKE (@MyrtleRSteele) May 13, 2023

i know ken jennings is in love w james holzhauer like the rest of us but he needs to be less horny. ur on primetime ken. pull urself together — swell but maladjusted :/ (@yourfaveherb) May 13, 2023

"Keep it in your pants, Ken," is among the top ten phrases I was not expecting to hear on #JeopardyMasters tonight, and no, I don't know what the other nine are — cara💜🍉 (@tfifthmarauder) May 13, 2023

Well, that exchange late in the last round took #JeopardyMasters close to the “TV-G” line.#Jeopardy — Matt Carberry (@mfc248) May 13, 2023

