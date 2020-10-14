Alex Trebek Calls 'Jeopardy!' Game 'A Very Lonely Place' In Rare Finish

“Jeopardy!” contestant Kevin Walsh found himself completely socially distanced from the competition Tuesday ― and it had nothing to do with the game show’s coronavirus safeguards.
Walsh was the only contestant to advance to “Final Jeopardy!” after opposing players Alex Switzky and Natt Supab failed to show a profit in the regular portion.
“The stage looks like a very lonely place right now,” host Alex Trebek said as Walsh stood alone at his podium. “I cannot recall the last time we had only one player in ‘Final Jeopardy!’”
According to TVLine, it’s only happened on a handful of occasions, including in 2015. Kristin Sausville was the sole survivor that time. She welcomed Walsh to the “club” on Twitter.
In the end, Walsh tackled the category “Literary Pronouns” all by his lonesome and correctly replied to a Stephen King-related clue. He bet $4,400 to bring his game total to $18,800 and his four-day total to $81,700.
