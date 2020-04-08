'Jeopardy!' Pandemic Answer Freaks Out Viewers

What is uncanny?

On a new “Jeopardy!” episode that aired Tuesday but was taped months ago, a clue seemed to foretell the coronavirus crisis.

Nathaniel Miller of Yale picked an $800 “Health & Medicine” clue that read: “From a Greek word for people, it describes a disease that affects many people at one time.”

“What is a pandemic?” Miller responded.

“We’ll accept that,” host Alex Trebek said.

“Pandemic” an answer on Jeopardy tonight. Eerie ! pic.twitter.com/nd9eUdMMlG — Christopher Powers (@CPowers14) April 7, 2020

Miller, a sophomore, won the College Championship round with $24,001 to advance to the semifinals.

The entire championship was filmed Feb. 3 and Feb. 4, the Yale Daily News noted. The World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11.

Needless to say, the internet was creeped out by the timing. (See the Twitter responses below the full episode. The pandemic exchange begins at 14:00.)

Did anyone else get a lump in their throat when they realized “pandemic” was an answer on #Jeopardy tonight or just me? — Justin Rocke (@JustinRocke) April 7, 2020

#Jeopardy knows too much. They were ready for this pandemic two months before the US even was. — Kristina (@KpChillinOut) April 8, 2020

When “pandemic” is a response to a clue on @Jeopardy that was filmed months in advance pic.twitter.com/NPZupZAMhD — kirsten (@goflyakiteee) April 8, 2020

That time “pandemic” was an answer on #Jeopardy. Today. 🙃 — Ilana Keller (@IlanaKeller) April 7, 2020

My mom and I when “pandemic” was an answer on jeopardy tonight #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/iP7qPdnmq3 — Kassidy Klein (@KassidyKlein) April 8, 2020