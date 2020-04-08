'Jeopardy!' Pandemic Answer Freaks Out Viewers

What is uncanny?
On a new “Jeopardy!” episode that aired Tuesday but was taped months ago, a clue seemed to foretell the coronavirus crisis.
Nathaniel Miller of Yale picked an $800 “Health & Medicine” clue that read: “From a Greek word for people, it describes a disease that affects many people at one time.”
“What is a pandemic?” Miller responded.
“We’ll accept that,” host Alex Trebek said.
Miller, a sophomore, won the College Championship round with $24,001 to advance to the semifinals.
The entire championship was filmed Feb. 3 and Feb. 4, the Yale Daily News noted. The World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11.
Needless to say, the internet was creeped out by the timing. (See the Twitter responses below the full episode. The pandemic exchange begins at 14:00.)