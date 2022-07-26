'Jeopardy!' Reportedly Picks Permanent Hosts And They're Kinda Familiar

Variety, citing an unnamed source “familiar with the matter,” reported that the game show’s producer, Sony Pictures Entertainment, will have Bialik and Jennings split duties on the syndicated quiz juggernaut, while also keeping Bialik to host prime time editions and a new “Celebrity Jeopardy!” show planned on ABC.

Advertisement

Negotiations for Bialik hinged on her availability while she shoots another season of her Fox sitcom “Call Me Kat,” reported Deadline, which cited multiple sources in reporting that Bialik and Jennings would be returning next season.

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are returning as co-hosts of "Jeopardy!" and Variety says it's a long-term arrangement. via Associated Press

TVLine also reported that it confirmed the “Jeopardy!” move, but Sony Pictures Entertainment declined comment.

Bialik, a “Big Bang Theory” alum, and Jennings, a former “Jeopardy!” champion, eventually alternated as guest hosts this season after former “Jeopardy!” producer Mike Richards’ brief stint as Trebek’s replacement. Richards resigned in August 2021 when past racist and sexist comments he made on a podcast came to light.

Advertisement

That was preceded by a parade of guest hosts, including LeVar Burton, who campaigned hard for the permanent post.