Church Janitor Earns Judges' Hallelujahs On 'American Idol'

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon said his ballad on Sunday’s “American Idol” questions whether there’s a place for him in heaven.

But after his audition, he at least knows he’s going to Hollywood.

Harmon, a 25-year-old janitor at the church where his dad is a pastor, wowed the judges with his original song “Almost Heaven.” Judge Lionel Richie urged him to “lose the broom,” and said his “incredible” voice had “passed” another piano man, Billy Joel.

“Do you know how good you are?” said Katy Perry, who noted that she also is a “PK” (pastor’s kid).

Harmon’s humble performance (watch above) resonated even without his back story, but this being “American Idol,” we got that, too. It seems his family’s reaction when he came out as gay three years ago affected him deeply.