Singer Jeremih Leaves Hospital After COVID-19 Battle, Says He's 'Forever Grateful'

Singer Jeremih has been released from the Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago after battling COVID-19 during his stay, his family said.

The 33-year-old R&B artist, whose real name is Jeremy Felton, thanked the medical staff at the hospital, adding that he was “forever grateful,” in a statement released by his family to CNN on Saturday.

“First and foremost I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life,” Felton said in the statement. “I will be forever grateful. I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes.”

News that the “Don’t Tell ’Em” singer was hospitalized due to the coronavirus first broke last month when his friends in the music industry began posting about his health condition on social media in mid-November.

Chance the Rapper, who has collaborated with Felton in the past to create Christmas-themed mixtapes, tweeted on Nov. 14: “Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now.”

50 Cent tweeted the next day that Felton was “not doing good” and that he was battling COVID-19.

Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020

pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/o7eWGAfZJM — 50cent (@50cent) November 14, 2020

A representative for Felton told NBC News in a statement on Nov. 18 that COVID-19 had “viciously attacked” the singer’s body and that he was put on a ventilator in the intensive care unit. Felton had no underlying conditions, according to the statement.

“There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others,” the statement read. “Everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 is affected differently.”

The singer’s family then released an encouraging update on Felton’s health on Nov. 21, telling Billboard that he had been transferred out of the ICU and was recovering in a “regular hospital room.”

On Thursday, Chance the Rapper tweeted that he had just had a phone call with Felton and that that was the first time he had heard his voice in over a month. He shared that the singer would be leaving the hospital the following day.

I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME pic.twitter.com/gFXbzeQhkg — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 3, 2020

Felton skyrocketed into fame after releasing his hit song, “Birthday Sex,” in 2009.

In his statement to CNN on Saturday, Felton thanked all his fans and “people around the world who prayed for me.”

“I’m getting stronger every day, and look forward to spending time with my sons,” he added.

The number of reported cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. have surpassed 14.7 million on Sunday, according to the Wall Street Journal.