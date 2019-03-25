Hornets' Jeremy Lamb Banks In 'Unreal' Half-Court Shot At Buzzer To Win

While the NCAA Tournament is providing some thrills, the NBA’s Jeremy Lamb just achieved the absurd. The Charlotte Hornets guard banked in a half-court shot to beat the host Toronto Raptors on Sunday, 115-114.

Just how ridiculous was his heave? Watch it below.

With just a few seconds left and his team trailing 114-112, Lamb actually was backtracking to chase down the ball. Then he let his Hail Mary fly from well beyond the midcourt line.

It hit the backboard and dropped in for 3 points, prompting a “Good golly, Miss Molly! He did it!” from one announcer.

They don’t teach that at broadcasting school.

“I never in a million years thought it would go in,” Lamb later said in an interview, as seen below. “I thought it’d get close, but to see it go in, it was unreal.”

The desperation bucket helped the Hornets remain in playoff contention, as Sports Illustrated noted.

Here’s another look: