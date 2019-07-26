Jeremy Lin Says He 'Would Consider' Playing Basketball In Asia

Jeremy Lin wouldn’t be opposed to a gig overseas.

The free agent, who’s currently in Taiwan, told reporters that roughly five years ago, he “began to consider whether I should play basketball in Asia.”

“Every year when I visit the region, I see so many fans, and they make me want to play a few seasons in the region,” he explained.

He added that his “greatest dream” is to play on a team with his younger brother, Joseph, a star on the Fubon Braves of the Super Basketball League in Taiwan.

Lin previously told the “At Large With Alex Wong” podcast that he’s spent several summers in Asia, reconnecting with his roots on trips to Taiwan and China. His experiences there fueled a deeper appreciation for his roots, he said, noting that he’s further comprehended why he values familial piety and politeness ― concepts deeply ingrained in the culture.

“As I pick up more and more of the intricacies of Chinese culture even now, we’re doing a lot of business, and we’re doing a lot of different things ... being in those situations, I get a deeper understanding of my roots and also why I am the way I am, why I think the way I think,” he said.

He added that “the more time I spend over there, the more I really understand my parents and my upbringing.”

The player entered free agency after winning the NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors against the Golden State Warriors in June. He became the first Asian American player to take home a ring in the league’s history.