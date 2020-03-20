Former NBA star Jeremy Lin has joined the growing chorus of criticism that is being leveled at President Donald Trump over his xenophobic description of the coronavirus as the “Chinese Virus.”

The point guard, who now plays for the Chinese Basketball Association’s Beijing Ducks, told Trump via Twitter earlier this week that he wished he’d “powerfully support the vulnerable people that will suffer due to our mismanagement of this virus, including those that will be affected by the racism you’re empowering.”

“And I dont wanna hear about no German measles/Spanish flu bc everyday Asian-Americans inc ppl I know are threatened and physically attacked,” Lin continued.

Trump has defended his language, claiming he is being factually accurate by saying where the virus was first detected. World Health Organization guidelines, however, warn not to use geographical descriptors to avoid stigmatization.

“I dont give a crap about the history of names rn,” added Lin. “What I do know is this subtle anti-Chinese message only empowers more hate towards asians.”

Check out Lin’s tweets here:

🤦🏻‍♂️I wish you would powerfully support the vulnerable people that will suffer due to our mismanagement of this virus, including those that will be affected by the racism you’re empowering https://t.co/QfRHiOFGEm — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) March 17, 2020

And I dont wanna hear about no German measles/Spanish flu bc everyday Asian-Americans inc ppl I know are threatened and physically attacked. I dont give a crap about the history of names rn. What I do know is this subtle anti-Chinese message only empowers more hate towards asians — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) March 17, 2020

I'm not good with the old school Asian model minority stigma where we won't speak up or stand up for ourselves. In times like now, we truly truly need to stay united. Lets fight this virus TOGETHER!! Wash your hands, practice social distancing, take this seriously, stay safe ❤️ — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) March 17, 2020

Can you honestly tell me there is ZERO anti-Chinese sentiment in all his characterizations of the virus? Can you honestly tell me Asians aren't being unfairly physically attacked today in the US? Is it that hard to use coronavirus or COVID-19? We playin the blame game in a crisis https://t.co/OsGo5wvW1k — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) March 17, 2020

On Thursday, Lin announced on Instagram that he’d returned to Beijing from the San Francisco Bay Area, to where he’d retreated following the outbreak of the public health crisis in China and the temporary suspension of the CBA.

“Excited to hoop again, but leaving the bay worried and with a heavy heart for the sick, the jobless and all those fighting fear, anxiety and stress over the unknown future,” he wrote.

“It’s been an awesome 2 months camped out in the gym...basketball has never been more meaningful. The world needs basketball now more than ever,” Lin concluded. “I still remember when I went through my toughest moments and worst injuries, you guys were there for me. I hope to return the favor. As all you beloved fans told me the day after my knee injury, keep fighting bc we’re #NeverDone.”

Check out that post here: