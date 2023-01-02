What's Hot

Entertainment
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner In 'Critical But Stable' Condition Following Accident

Renner suffered injuries as a result of a "weather-related incident" on Sunday, his representative told Deadline.
Ben Blanchet

Actor Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable” condition following injuries he suffered from what his representative described as a “weather-related incident while plowing snow” on Sunday, Deadline and Variety reported.

Renner’s “family is with him and he is receiving excellent care,” the spokesperson added.

The Oscar-nominated actor stars as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in several Marvel Cinematic Universe projects as well as “Mayor of Kingstown” on the Paramount+ streaming service.

The accident led to Renner being airlifted to a hospital on Sunday, Deadline reported.

The publication noted that Renner has a home near Nevada’s Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal. A winter storm that caused heavy snowfall impacted the area on New Year’s Eve and left thousands to be without power as of Sunday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

