What's Hot

China Records Unexpected First Fall In Population In Decades

This Shocking Documentary Is A Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Vegas Goalie Files For Bankruptcy, Cites $50 Million Debt

Greta Thunberg Detained Again At Anti-Coal Protest

Comic Gets This First-Ever Response From Simon Cowell On 'America's Got Talent'

The Rudest Things You Can Do In A Group Fitness Class

Jamaica's Prime Minister Tells Government To 'Move Ahead With Speed' To Become Republic

This Historical Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Police: 8 People Shot, 1 Critical At Florida MLK Day Event

Jennifer Lopez Shares What It's Been Like Blending Families With Ben Affleck

GOP State Sen. Matt Dolan Announces 2024 Run For Senate In Ohio

I Got Married To Myself. Here's What A Wedding For 1 Looks Like.

EntertainmentMarveljeremy renner

Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After Snowplow Accident

The actor described having "brain fog" during his recovery from the ordeal.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Vivien Killilea via Getty Images

Jeremy Renner has returned home after surgery and hospitalization due to a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.

The Marvel star shared the update Monday night in response to a tweet about the Season 2 premiere of his latest project, “The Mayor of Kingstown.”

“Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” Renner tweeted.

The 52-year-old was seriously injured near his property in Reno, Nevada, while plowing snow on Jan. 1. He suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, and underwent surgery the following day, his representative told People at the time. He spent days in the intensive care unit recovering.

In his first public update about the incident on Jan. 3, Renner thanked followers for their support and said he was “too messed up to type.”

According to Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam, at the time of the incident, Renner was helping a family member who was driving a vehicle that got stuck in the snow near his home. Balaam said his office believes that as Renner was towing the vehicle with the snowplow, the machine began to roll, and ran over Renner as he attempted to regain control of it.

The actor stars as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, including the “Avengers” franchise. He was nominated for Oscars for his performances in “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town” and currently appears in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community