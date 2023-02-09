Marvel Actor Details Jeremy Renner's 'Miracle' Recovery After Snowplow Accident

“Hawkeye” actor Jeremy Renner is “recovering incredibly” following a snowplow accident that left him in the hospital with over 30 broken bones earlier this month, according to a fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe actor.

Evangeline Lilly, who stars in the upcoming film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” opened up about Renner’s condition just over a month after the New Year’s Day accident where he was reportedly saving his nephew from a snowplow near his home in Reno, Nevada.

Advertisement

Lilly, during an interview with Access Hollywood, revealed that she got “chicken skin” when she noticed Renner was moving around during a visit to his home.

“I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move,” Lilly said.

“He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It’s a miracle. It’s a straight up miracle. He’s made of something really tough that guy. You’ve always been able to see that in him and he is recovering incredibly.”

Lilly, who appeared in “The Hurt Locker” along with Renner, commended the actor’s bravery following what she described as a “highly traumatic” near-death experience.

Advertisement

“And [he] was awake for the whole thing,” Lilly said.

“I’m still having moments where some of the stuff he told me that he experienced and retelling me the story of what went on and the things he could hear and the things that he could see.”

Paul Rudd, who stars in the “Ant-Man” sequel alongside Lilly, also provided an update on Renner during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“He’s doing alright. He’s doing well, he’s the best guy and he’s awesome,” Rudd said.

Renner has continued to stay active on social media in the weeks following the snowplow accident.