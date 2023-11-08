LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jeremy Renner called his own willpower the “greatest therapy” as he reflected on his long recovery from a devastating snowplow accident earlier this year.

Renner included a motivating message as he gave fans a quick health update in an Instagram post on Monday.

“The Avengers” actor shared a selfie featuring the words “rest and recovery” along with the long list of medical treatments he’s tried since the New Year’s Day disaster at his home in Reno, Nevada.

Renner, who was left with 30 broken bones after he was sucked under a 14,330-pound snowplow that was headed toward his young nephew, told fans, “I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th.”

Jeremy Renner attends a premiere for "Rennervations" on April 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. On Monday, he reflected on his life-changing snowplow accident and recovery in an Instagram post. VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

“Everyday, countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on,” said the star, who appeared to be sporting a light therapy mask in the photo.

“BUT my greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better…” Renner explained. “Be exceptional… I feel it’s my duty to do so. Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure. I thank you all.”

The “Hawkeye” actor echoed that message while describing his recovery as “all mental” during an interview with Diane Sawyer in April.