What's Hot

Senate Democrats Urge John Roberts To Probe Clarence Thomas' Undisclosed Gifts

Twitter Tweaks NPR’s ‘State-Affiliated Media’ Label After Backlash

Howard Stern Defends Bud Light’s Partnership With Transgender Star Dylan Mulvaney

The Hidden Radicalism Of The Abortion Pill Ruling: A Nationwide Abortion Ban

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Mike Pence Cheers Abortion Pill Ruling In Texas

Police Chase Ends In Fatal Crash After 13-Year-Old Allegedly Steals Car

Florida Republican Compares Transgender People To 'X-Men' 'Mutants'

Top Drug Execs Say Texas Abortion Pill Ruling 'Ignores Science'

Dalai Lama Apologizes After Video Shows Him Telling Boy, 'Suck My Tongue'

Some Right Wingers Claim 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Success Is Because It's Anti-Woke

'Succession' Episode 3 Recap: No, We Are Not OK After That Shocking Death

EntertainmentPaul Ruddjeremy renner

Jeremy Renner Shares Hilariously Brutal Message From Paul Rudd After Accident

The Marvel actor told Jimmy Kimmel he received a fake Cameo video from his co-star while he was in hospital.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Jeremy Renner could count on his “Avengers” co-star Paul Rudd for some laughs as he was recovering from his near-death snowplow accident.

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday, Renner said Rudd visited him in hospital a couple of times, and was always “making my day” because “he’s one of the funniest guys around.”

Case in point: Renner shared a video that Rudd sent him. It was made to resemble a message from the Cameo app, which allows people to purchase personalized video messages from celebrities.

“He made a fake one like I paid him money for a Cameo,” Renner recalled.

“Hey Jerry,” Rudd begins the clip. “I hear you’re a little banged up. Got in a fight with a snowblower apparently? Anyway, I just wanted to send this video. It’s really from the heart and hope you’re feeling better. Sounds like you are ― apparently you’re a pretty tough guy. Maybe I’ll get to meet you someday.”

Renner was severely injured on Jan. 1 while plowing snow near his property in Reno, Nevada. He was run over by the machine, which weighs more than 14,000 pounds. He broke more than 30 bones and punctured a lung.

Watch below on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Go To Homepage
Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community