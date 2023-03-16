What's Hot

Stephen Colbert Taunts Trump With New 'Favorite Part' Of Ex-President's Legal Dramas

Bizarre Tweet About Girls’ Bathrooms Backfires On Oklahoma Education Czar

Topless Protester Who Interrupted Avril Lavigne Has An Iconic Response After Her Arrest

U.S. Releases Video Of Russian Jet Dumping Fuel On Its Drone

'Daily Show' Guest Host Kal Penn Reprises An Old Role To Ridicule Republicans

Manhunt Underway For Roy McGrath, Maryland Governor's Former Chief Of Staff

Stranded Lion Attacked By Hippos In 'Rarest' Sight

Reporter Out At Axios After Pushing Back On Ron DeSantis Administration

Trump Keeps Crying 'Witch Hunt' — But What Happens When A Witch Is Actually Indicted?

Republicans Accept No Blame For Bank Failures After They Voted To Deregulate Banks

Opinion: You Can’t Leave Ciara And Russell Wilson Alone, And It’s A Problem

Conservative Texas Judge Weighs Challenge To Abortion Pill

EntertainmentInstagramMarveljeremy renner

Jeremy Renner Shares Heartwarming Note From Nephew About Snowplow Accident

“I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk eye (witch is 1 of the Avengers)," the actor's nephew wrote. “I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident.”
Marco Margaritoff

Trends Reporter

Jeremy Renner is on the mend, but might never recover from his young nephew’s heartfelt expression of love.

The “Avengers” star shared an adorable note he received from his nephew Auggie, who expressed gratitude that his uncle survived a harrowing snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.

“I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk eye (witch is 1 of the Avengers),” wrote Auggie in the handwritten letter, which Renner shared in an Instagram story on Wednesday. “I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident.”

Renner captioned the message with a statement of his own: “Love you my little man. Love you, Auggie.” The actor also posted a follow-up story in which he likened two happy teddy bears to his “inside feelings.”

The “Hawkeye” actor was severely injured trying to stop his 14,330-pound snowplow from rolling into another nephew, who’s an adult, according to a Washoe County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by CNN.

Renner broke more than 30 bones during the snow plow accident on New Year's Day.
Renner broke more than 30 bones during the snow plow accident on New Year's Day.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/Associated Press

A 911 call log obtained by the outlet said Renner was “completely crushed.” He was airlifted to a hospital with more than 30 broken bones and underwent several surgeries.

Renner appears to be making tremendous progress in his recovery. Evangeline Lilly, who co-starred alongside him in “The Hurt Locker,” revealed that Renner was “wheeling himself around, laughing” during a recent visit.

Go To Homepage
Marco Margaritoff - Trends Reporter

Trends Reporter

Popular in the Community