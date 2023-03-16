Jeremy Renner Shares Heartwarming Note From Nephew About Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is on the mend, but might never recover from his young nephew’s heartfelt expression of love.

The “Avengers” star shared an adorable note he received from his nephew Auggie, who expressed gratitude that his uncle survived a harrowing snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.

Advertisement

“I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk eye (witch is 1 of the Avengers),” wrote Auggie in the handwritten letter, which Renner shared in an Instagram story on Wednesday. “I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident.”

Renner captioned the message with a statement of his own: “Love you my little man. Love you, Auggie.” The actor also posted a follow-up story in which he likened two happy teddy bears to his “inside feelings.”

The “Hawkeye” actor was severely injured trying to stop his 14,330-pound snowplow from rolling into another nephew, who’s an adult, according to a Washoe County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by CNN.

Renner broke more than 30 bones during the snow plow accident on New Year's Day. Jordan Strauss/Invision/Associated Press

Advertisement

A 911 call log obtained by the outlet said Renner was “completely crushed.” He was airlifted to a hospital with more than 30 broken bones and underwent several surgeries.