Entertainment
jeremy renner

Jeremy Renner Gives First Update Since Snowplow Accident

The Marvel star told fans he's "too messed up now to type" but is thankful for their support.
Lydia O'Connor

Reporter, HuffPost

Marvel star Jeremy Renner has made his first public statement since being seriously injured in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day and shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed.

“Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏,” Renner wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, accompanied by a photo showing injuries to his face. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

The actor underwent surgery on Monday to treat the blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries he suffered while plowing snow on his Reno, Nevada, property near Lake Tahoe. He was airlifted to a local hospital.

“He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition,” a representative for Renner said in a statement to People on Monday.

Renner’s Instagram account was flooded with support from other celebrities, including fellow Marvel stars Chris Pratt and Taika Waititi.

Renner plays Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in several Marvel projects, including the “Avengers” franchise. He has received Oscar nominations for his performances in “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town” and currently appears in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown.”

