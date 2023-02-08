Jeremy Renner Teases Disney+ Show ‘Rennervations’ After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner’s new TV show “Rennervations” is still on the way after a recent snowplow accident left him with over 30 broken bones.

The “Avengers” star, who was struck and severely injured by a snowplow last month while helping his nephew with a car issue, teased Saturday on social media that his upcoming vehicle renovation docuseries will air on Disney+ once he’s fully recovered.

“We are so very excited to share the #rennervations show with you all on @disneyplus coming very soon!!!,” Renner wrote on Instagram alongside a sneak peek photo from the show. “We are coming to YOU, all across the globe… I hope you’re ready!!!”

The four-part series was originally slated for an early 2023 premiere, however, the actor shared that the show will make its debut “as soon as I’m back on my feet” in the wake of his near-fatal New Year’s Day accident.

“Rennervations” will focus on “Jeremy Renner’s lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs,” according to the show’s official synopsis.

“Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado, and he is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same,” the description continues.

Just days before his accident, the two-time Oscar nominee gushed about the forthcoming series on Instagram.

“There’s no better way to kick off the new year than giving back to those who need it most! Don’t miss #Rennervations, coming soon to @disneyplus,” he captioned the post featuring behind-the-scenes footage.

Last month, Renner also got candid on Instagram about the dozens of broken bones he suffered and expressed gratitude for the “love and bond with family and friends.”

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love,” he captioned the post alongside a photo of himself in bed, in which he appears to be receiving physical therapy.

Adding prayer hands and heart emojis, he continued, “These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all.”

The life-threatening accident, which required Renner to be airlifted to a hospital due to his injuries after being crushed, happened near his home in Reno, Nevada.

He suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” and underwent surgery the following day, Renner’s publicist revealed at the time.

Nearly three weeks ago, Renner, who currently stars in “The Mayor of Kingstown,” tweeted that “outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” referring to his crime drama series.