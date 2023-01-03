What's Hot

Trump Aide Hope Hicks' Angry Jan. 6 Texts: 'We All Look Like Domestic Terrorists'

Tens Of Thousands View Benedict XVI's Body At Vatican

Former Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer Fred White Has Died

Europe Sees 'Unprecedented' Winter Heat Wave As 2023 Begins

Prince Harry Says 'I Would Like To Have My Brother Back' In New Trailer For Bombshell Interview

Moscow Says Ukrainian Rocket Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops

At Least 4 Dead After Helicopters Collide Over Australian Beach

'SNL' Alum Can Still Nail Her Famous Barbara Walters Impersonation

After Over A Decade Of Marriage, My Husband Died. Now I'm Dating For The First Time At 39.

Floods In Philippines Leave 51 Dead, Over A Dozen Missing

Israeli Army Kills 2 Palestinians In Occupied West Bank Confrontation

Fans Mourn Pelé At Public Viewing In Brazil Stadium

Entertainment
Marveljeremy renner

Marvel Star Jeremy Renner In ICU After Surgery, Rep Says

The actor's family said they were "overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support."
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Jeremy Renner was injured while plowing snow on his property in Nevada.
Jeremy Renner was injured while plowing snow on his property in Nevada.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner underwent surgery Monday after he was seriously injured in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today,” his representative said in a statement to People. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families,” the statement added. “They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

The 51-year-old was hurt on his property in Reno, Nevada, while plowing snow on Sunday morning. Local authorities said he was airlifted to an area hospital.

A New Year’s Eve storm brought heavy snowfall to the area that caused power outages to thousands of homes.

Renner stars as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, including the “Avengers” franchise. He was nominated for Oscars for his performances in “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town” and currently appears in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community