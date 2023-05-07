Jeremy Renner Reveals His Workout Amid Recovery: 'I've Decided To Push Through'

Jeremy Renner remarked on how “the body is miraculous” as he shared another look at his road to recovery in the wake of his terrifying New Year’s Day snowplow accident earlier this year.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe star, who previously opened up about an “electric stimulation workout” on his Instagram story in February, went through his workout routine on camera just over four months since the actor suffered 30 broken bones as a result of the accident.

“UPDATE: I’ve decided to push through the pain of progress(this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive,” the “Hawkeye” artist wrote in the post on Friday.

He continued: “The body is miraculous…. Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia etc ) . Encouraged after this warm up to press on ( don’t tell my PT). 😂.”

The update from the actor, 52, follows several from him over the course of the year including one of his walk on a treadmill and another where he proclaimed that he refuses “to be haunted” by the experience.

“I shift the narrative of being victimized, or making a mistake, or anything else. I refuse to be fucking haunted by that memory, that way,” he told ABC’s Diane Sawyer last month.

He recently appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of his series “Rennervations” in April in what marked the first red carpet for the Marvel star since the accident in Reno, Nevada.”

“I set out a goal to be walking this carpet. And here I am enjoying it,” Renner revealed.