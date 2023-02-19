Jeremy Renner Offers A Glimpse At His Workout Following Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner revealed his “electric stimulation workout” on Saturday as he continues on a path to recovery from a terrifying snowplow accident that left him with 30-plus broken bones earlier this year.
The “Mayor of Kingstown” actor posted an Instagram story about the workout which involved devices that appear to be meant to strengthen muscles in his right leg.
Renner, who rocked slippers during the workout, shared the clip along with a snippet of The Beatles’ song “Lady Madonna.”
Renner’s recent Instagram story is one of a number of updates from the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor who was reportedly trying to save his nephew from a snowplow on New Year’s Day.
Renner, in late January, shared a photo of someone attending to his right leg with a caption that noted how his morning workouts – as well as his New Year’s resolutions – have undergone changes since the accident.
“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” Renner wrote.
“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” star Evangeline Lilly revealed earlier this month that Renner – whose “Rennervations” series on Disney+ is set to arrive following his recovery – has been wheeling himself around and laughing with friends at his home since the accident.
“He’s made of something really tough that guy. You’ve always been able to see that in him and he is recovering incredibly,” Lilly told Access Hollywood.