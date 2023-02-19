Jeremy Renner Offers A Glimpse At His Workout Following Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner revealed his “electric stimulation workout” on Saturday as he continues on a path to recovery from a terrifying snowplow accident that left him with 30-plus broken bones earlier this year.

The “Mayor of Kingstown” actor posted an Instagram story about the workout which involved devices that appear to be meant to strengthen muscles in his right leg.

Renner, who rocked slippers during the workout, shared the clip along with a snippet of The Beatles’ song “Lady Madonna.”

Renner, in late January, shared a photo of someone attending to his right leg with a caption that noted how his morning workouts – as well as his New Year’s resolutions – have undergone changes since the accident.

“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” Renner wrote.