Michelle Williams: Jeremy Strong Moved In To Help Her Daughter After Heath Ledger’s Death

Michelle Williams, Heath Ledger's former partner, said Jeremy Strong stepped in and helped care for her daughter after Ledger's death. Associated Press/Getty Images

A strong-hearted actor!

Actor Jeremy Strong helped care for the daughter of actor Michelle Williams and the late Heath Ledger following Ledger’s death, Williams told Variety.

The “Succession” actor, Williams said, moved into her home following the tragedy to accompany her, her friend and her sister. Strong would play games and went as far as acting as a “pony” for Ledger’s daughter, Matilda, Variety reported.

“Jeremy was serious enough to hold the weight of a child’s broken heart and sensitive enough to understand how to approach her through play and games and silliness,” Williams told Variety.

“[Matilda] didn’t grow up with her father, but she grew up with her Jeremy and we were changed by his ability to play as though his life depended upon it, because hers did.”

Michelle Williams and her daughter, Matilda Ledger, walking together in 2013. NCP/Star Max via Getty Images

Matilda, 16, was Williams’ first and only child with Ledger, who died in 2008.

Williams has since started a family with director Thomas Kail, who shares a 2-year-old son, Hart, with her. She is expecting a second child with the director, according to Variety.

Williams called the upcoming addition to her family “totally joyous.”

“It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again is available one more time,” she told the magazine.