Boy Who Used His Savings To Feed Dorian Evacuees Surprised With Disney World Getaway

Disney Jermaine Bell's good deed is being rewarded by Disney.

A young boy who sacrificed a long-anticipated birthday trip to Disney World in order to help feed Hurricane Dorian evacuees will be visiting the amusement park after all.

A video posted by Disney shows Jermaine Bell — fittingly wearing a Lion King T-shirt — being surprised by Mickey Mouse and other cheering Disney employees outside his home in Florida.

Jermaine, who turned 7 on Sept. 8, made headlines when he used birthday funds earmarked for a visit to Disney’s Lion King exhibit to give Dorian evacuees free hot dogs, chips and water during a recent trip to visit his grandmother in South Carolina.

Disney found the perfect way to reward his generosity: a free “getaway” at the Walt Disney World Resort later this month.

The birthday boy said he was “super-happy” and “really excited.”

“I’ve wanted to go to Disney [for] a long time,” he shared.

“Never in a million years could we have imagined anything like this from him just coming up with an idea to help someone else,“ added mom Lauren Creech. “So it really does instill in him that when you do good, good comes back to you.”

“Be strong, and if you do good things, you will be rewarded,” echoed her son, who was also treated to birthday cake, balloons and other Disney merchandise.

In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle last week, Jermaine shared another important message inspired by his act of kindness: “Live to give,” he said.

