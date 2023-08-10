Maddie Abuyuan / HuffPost; Getty Images

Jermaine Dupri Has 1 Undeniable Superpower: Spotting Stars On The Rise

With his So So Def label celebrating 30 years, the dancer-rapper-music executive has had a massive impact on hip-hop culture.

By James R. Sanders

Aug. 10, 2023

Jermaine Dupri has been on all sides of hip-hop culture.



He’s been a breakdancer, a rapper, a DJ, a music executive and an ambassador for the South’s impact on rap culture, especially in Atlanta. At 12, he was breakdancing for hip-hop group Whodini, appearing in a music video for the hit song “Freaks Come Out at Night.” And he’s had hits of his own: “Money Ain’t a Thang,” featuring Jay-Z, was the second single from his debut album. “Welcome to Atlanta,” featuring Ludacris, is the unofficial theme song for the city.

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images Breakdancer Jermaine Dupri poses backstage at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago in October 1984.

Acey Harper/Getty Images Kris Kross rap duo Daddy Mac (Chris Smith) and Mac Daddy (Chris Kelly) stand on a bed as they playfully rough up Dupri, their manager.

Dupri, the self-proclaimed “leader of the new school,” has used his star-making talents to infuse youth culture into hip-hop. At 19, he discovered Kris Kross — one of the youngest rap groups in the game. He helped pen some of Kris Kross’ biggest hits, including “Jump,” which spent eight weeks in the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. (The city of Atlanta designated Aug. 7 as Kris Kross Day amid its celebrations of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.) Recently, Dupri’s mission to help young people in hip-hop continued with the five-season TV competition series “The Rap Game,” which famously launched the career of Grammy-nominated rapper Latto.

“I created the space for young people to rap,” Dupri told HuffPost at Essence Festival in July. That weekend, he hosted a Dirty South set in tribute to the South’s contributions to 50 years of hip-hop history. Atlanta acts Big Boi, T.I., Gucci Mane and others rocked the stage.

Dupri’s label, So So Def Recordings, is celebrating its 30th year as a mainstay in hip-hop culture (especially during the company’s peak in the ’90s and 2000s). The label’s acts have included Xscape, Da Brat, Bow Wow, Bone Crusher, Anthony Hamilton, Dem Franchize Boyz and Jagged Edge, among others.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Nelly and Dupri perform in 2016 in Atlanta.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Dupri performs at a pre-party for the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at Hyde Bellagio in 2014 in Las Vegas.

In the early ’90s, when R&B was dominating the urban airwaves, Dupri, like a lot of producers, realized that infusing hip-hop with a churchy melody could give a song a new sound. He produced some of the biggest R&B records of all time, including hits like Xscape’s “Understanding,” Usher’s “Nice & Slow” and Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby.” His work on the albums “Confessions” and “The Emancipation of Mimi” gave him chart-topping success. In 2006, he earned a Grammy for Carey’s “We Belong Together,” which won Best R&B Song.

Dupri’s production hand was also on the early careers of Destiny’s Child (“With Me”) and even Lil’ Kim (“Not Tonight”) for her groundbreaking debut album, “Hard Core.”

The producer says that his ability to pivot is his secret weapon.

“People watch my career and see that from the beginning. I started with Kris Kross and then went to Xscape. I kept that same pivot going so that I didn’t feel like I was boxing myself in. I go hide in different spaces and people think that I’m done, and then they hear Ari Lennox,” Dupri said, referring to Lennox’s hit song “Pressure,” which he co-produced with Bryan-Michael Cox.

"I think that's my greatest attribute: to be able to understand longevity and understand how to pivot from one thing to the next."

Dupri’s strength and finesse has always been in bolstering other artists. Before he marks 30 years of So So Def in October, here’s a brief look at some of the most popular acts from his label:

Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Dupri appears with the band Xscape (Tameka "Tiny" Harris, LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott and Kandi Burruss) on May 26, 1993, in New York City.

Xscape

Dupri discovered LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott, Tameka “Tiny” Harris and Kandi Burruss singing at a birthday party, and they were the first group to sign to So So Def. Their debut album, “Hummin’ Comin’ at ’Cha,” went on to massive success. The girls were all teenagers when they joined up with Dupri. In 2022, he presented Xscape with the Lady of Soul honor at the Soul Train Music Awards. After 30 years, the group — minus LaTocha Scott — is still filling arenas on tour dates.

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images Dupri and Da Brat pose for photos in Chicago in June 1994.

Da Brat

Dupri often says that there’s no female rapper like Da Brat. The Chicago native’s mixture of a pretty face with a tomboy flair ushered in an unapologetic style of femceeing that continues to push boundaries today. Da Brat, whose real name is Shawntae Harris-Dupart, was also the first solo female rapper to go platinum. Dupri signed her when she was just 16. Brat had 13 songs chart on Billboard, and two singles cracked the Top 10.

Gregory Bojorquez/Getty Images Musicians R.O.C., Dupri and Bow Wow pose for a photo in November 2001 in Atlanta.

Bow Wow

Shad Moss, better known as Bow Wow, was discovered by Snoop Dogg and then signed to Dupri’s So So Def when he was 12. With his talents recognized early, Bow Wow became a superstar. He was not only a rapper but an actor, and he became So So Def’s biggest mainstream artist across multiple mediums. Bow Wow’s hits include “Bounce With Me,” “Bow Wow (That’s My Name)” and “Let Me Hold You,” which peaked at No. 4. on the Billboard Hot 100.

Annette Brown/Getty Images Dupri (center) performs with rap group Dem Franchize Boyz during a video shoot with R&B singer Monica in 2006 in Atlanta.

Dem Franchize Boyz

Dem Franchize Boyz — primarily known for the massive hits “I Think They Like Me” and “Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It” — includes members Parlae, Pimpin’, Jizzal Man and Buddie. The group became synonymous with snap music, a genre born from Atlanta in the mid-2000s.

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images Jagged Edge arrives at the first annual BET Awards on June 19, 2001, in Las Vegas.

Jagged Edge

R&B group Jagged Edge includes identical twins Brian and Brandon Casey, as well as Richard Wingo and Kyle Norman. Their hits “Let’s Get Married” and “Walked Outta Heaven” landed them in Billboard’s Top 10.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage Dupri and Dondria attend a dinner in honor of Nelly in 2008 in West Hollywood, California.

Dondria

In the era of viral sensations, Dondria caught Dupri’s attention by posting covers of popular songs on YouTube. Her hit single “You’re the One” was an overnight success.

Johnny Nunez via Getty Images Bone Crusher and Dupri attend a party in New York City.

Bone Crusher

At 51, Wayne Hardnett Jr., widely known as Bone Crusher, still shakes audiences with performances of the hit “Never Scared,” which powered his So So Def debut album, “AttenCHUN!”

Johnny Nunez/WireImage Anthony Hamilton and Dupri attend the "Comin' From Where I'm From" album release after-party in New York City.

Anthony Hamilton

Anthony Hamilton is widely respected as one of the best crooners in modern R&B. Like Dupri, he started his career early, with assists from producer and music executive Andre Harrell. His singles “Charlene,” “Can’t Let Go” and “So in Love,” a duet with Jill Scott, all charted on the Billboard 100.