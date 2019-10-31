'King Of Debt' Trump Continues To Benefit As He Rails For More Interest Rate Cuts

The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate Wednesday an additional quarter point to a range of 1.5% to 1.75%. It was the third cut this year. Such cuts are traditionally considered emergency actions when the economy is struggling.

Trump claimed Thursday in a tweet that “people are VERY disappointed” in Powell for not cutting interest rates enough. He also blamed Powell — who was chosen by Trump — for economic problems economists widely attribute to Trump’s own trade war with China.

People are VERY disappointed in Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve. The Fed has called it wrong from the beginning, too fast, too slow. They even tightened in the beginning. Others are running circles around them and laughing all the way to the bank. Dollar & Rates are hurting... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

....our manufacturers. We should have lower interest rates than Germany, Japan and all others. We are now, by far, the biggest and strongest Country, but the Fed puts us at a competitive disadvantage. China is not our problem, the Federal Reserve is! We will win anyway. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

Powell indicated at a news conference Wednesday that rates won’t likely be cut again this year — despite relentless pressure from Trump — unless the economic outlook worsens.

Trump stands to save an estimated millions of dollars in interest annually when the Fed cuts rates. In the five years before he became president, Trump borrowed more than $360 million from Deutsche Bank for his hotels in Washington and Chicago, and his Doral golf resort, The Washington Post has reported. All of the loans have variable interest rates, according to his financial filings, which means he reaps benefits each time the Fed lowers interest rates.

Shortly before Trump became president, he railed against low interest rates that he said created a propped-up “false economy.” He said rates were “artificially low so the economy doesn’t go down,” so that President Obama could “go out, play golf after January and say he did a good job.” Trump complained that those who saved money were getting “absolutely creamed” because they were earning less on interest.

Lower rates are intended to encourage more borrowing and spending to stimulate the economy. The biggest beneficiaries are major borrowers — like Trump — as it becomes increasingly cheaper to borrow money. It also generally benefits consumers seeking car loans and mortgages as interest rates dip (though mortgage rates are up now). But it penalizes savers and those who can’t afford to invest because it reduces interest income from bank savings accounts or from more affordable financial vehicles like Treasury notes. It also hits those on fixed incomes hard.

Critics on Twitter weren’t buying Trump’s attack on Powell — or the president’s expertise on the economy.

Honestly, nobody trusts the economic judgment of a president who lost a billion dollars, won't release his tax returns, ran a scam called Trump University, and who doesn't read. — Bill Adler (@billadler) October 31, 2019

People are VERY disappointed in Donald Trump and his constant use or Twitter to bully Jay Powell to try to force the Federal Reserve to vomit a bunch of easy money into the economy to create a bubble just to boost Trump’s re-election campaign. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) October 31, 2019

Translation— I am in a ton of debt so can you cut my interest rates as it will save me millions, I don’t care about the economy at all. — Ray Doherty (@rayd1475) October 31, 2019