What's Hot

Republicans Setting Up Committee On 'Weaponization Of The Federal Government'

Al Pacino Cracks Up 'Tonight Show' With Story About His Most Engaged Audience

ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air

Prince Harry Has 1 Question For Anderson Cooper Amid Talk Of Renouncing Royal Titles

Cardinal George Pell, Highest-Ranking Catholic To Stand Trial For Child Sex Abuse, Dead At 81

TV Reporter Struggles To Speak And Stand, Tells Anchor 'I'm Not Feeling Very Well'

Texas To Execute Ex-Cop For Hiring 2 People To Kill His Wife

Nick Saban's 'Death Stare' As ESPN Analyst Lauds Georgia's Dominance Is Funny

‘Shut Up, Please’: Michelle Yeoh Ignores Exit Music In Iconic Acceptance Speech

Prince Harry's Latest Comments On Racism Spark Reaction From Black Brits

Husband Of Missing Mom Arrested After Police Accuse Him Of Misleading Investigation

Romanian Court Upholds Arrest Of Influencer Andrew Tate

Culture & ArtsRacismGolden GlobesJerrod Carmichael

Jerrod Carmichael Gets Brutally Honest In Golden Globes Monologue — And Twitter Is Loving It

The comedian opened the award ceremony by directly addressing the elephant in the room.
Erin E. Evans

Erin E. Evans is senior enterprise editor of culture at HuffPost.

Host Jerrod Carmichael speaks at the opening of the 80th Golden Globe Awards held Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California.
Host Jerrod Carmichael speaks at the opening of the 80th Golden Globe Awards held Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California.
Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael opened the 80th Golden Globes ceremony with a punchline-filled monologue so uncomfortable and brutally honest that even the audience didn’t know when to laugh.

The comedian — whose HBO comedy special, “Rothaniel,” included his stellar approach at candid storytelling about his personal life — immediately addressed issues with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s award show. In 2021, the Los Angeles Times published a damning report about the HFPA and its lack of diversity. The report stated that the organization had no Black members and had allegedly committed several ethical breaches, among other revelations. In many ways, it seemed like the award show had made its return as though nothing had happened.

So Carmichael took several minutes to explain how he ended up on the stage and the moral dilemma that ensued when he got the call.

“I’ll tell you why I’m here: I’m here ’cause I’m Black. I’ll tell you what’s been going on,” Carmichael said. “This show, the Golden Globe Awards, did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association ― which I won’t say were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died. So do with that information what you will. I’ll tell you how I got here.”

Carmichael recounted the phone call he had with Globes producer Stephen Hill, MRC’s executive vice president of creative.

“I said, ‘Stephen, I’ll be honest with you, I’m a little torn because, you know, one, it’s a great opportunity, but I’m only being asked to host this because I’m Black.’ And Stephen said, ’Let me stop you right there. You are being asked to host this show because you are talented. You’re being asked to host this show because you’re charming …. But Stephen’s Black, so what does he know?”

It was a rather frank monologue about the elephant in the room, with a few awkward laughs in the audience to boot. Actors — from Brad Pitt to Phoebe Waller-Bridge ― could barely sit still during the monologue, seemingly uncomfortable with Carmichael’s remarks. However, several Twitter users rejoiced in the necessary and honest moment:

In 2021, the Golden Globes were not televised after the Los Angeles Times investigation unveiled systemic issues within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. NBC said it would air the ceremony once the organization enacted “meaningful reform.”

“Regardless of whatever the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s past may be, this is an evening where we get to celebrate,” Carmichael said. “I think this industry deserves evenings like these. I’m happy all of you are here. I’m happy I’m here.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Erin E. Evans - Erin E. Evans is senior enterprise editor of culture at HuffPost.

Erin E. Evans is senior enterprise editor of culture at HuffPost.

Popular in the Community