Jerrod Carmichael Gets Brutally Honest In Golden Globes Monologue — And Twitter Is Loving It

Host Jerrod Carmichael speaks at the opening of the 80th Golden Globe Awards held Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael opened the 80th Golden Globes ceremony with a punchline-filled monologue so uncomfortable and brutally honest that even the audience didn’t know when to laugh.

The comedian — whose HBO comedy special, “Rothaniel,” included his stellar approach at candid storytelling about his personal life — immediately addressed issues with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s award show. In 2021, the Los Angeles Times published a damning report about the HFPA and its lack of diversity. The report stated that the organization had no Black members and had allegedly committed several ethical breaches, among other revelations. In many ways, it seemed like the award show had made its return as though nothing had happened.

So Carmichael took several minutes to explain how he ended up on the stage and the moral dilemma that ensued when he got the call.

“I’ll tell you why I’m here: I’m here ’cause I’m Black. I’ll tell you what’s been going on,” Carmichael said. “This show, the Golden Globe Awards, did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association ― which I won’t say were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died. So do with that information what you will. I’ll tell you how I got here.”

Carmichael recounted the phone call he had with Globes producer Stephen Hill, MRC’s executive vice president of creative.

“I said, ‘Stephen, I’ll be honest with you, I’m a little torn because, you know, one, it’s a great opportunity, but I’m only being asked to host this because I’m Black.’ And Stephen said, ’Let me stop you right there. You are being asked to host this show because you are talented. You’re being asked to host this show because you’re charming …. But Stephen’s Black, so what does he know?”

It was a rather frank monologue about the elephant in the room, with a few awkward laughs in the audience to boot. Actors — from Brad Pitt to Phoebe Waller-Bridge ― could barely sit still during the monologue, seemingly uncomfortable with Carmichael’s remarks. However, several Twitter users rejoiced in the necessary and honest moment:

Kudos to Jerrod Carmichael for immediately addressing the White Elephant in the room at the Golden Globes. #GoldenGlobes — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) January 11, 2023

Tired: Carry yourself with a confidence of a mediocre white man.



Wired: Carry yourself with the IDGA*F* #GoldenGlobes opening monologue confidence of Jerrod Carmichael. pic.twitter.com/H2ftwvAXwk — Kara DeFrias (@karadefrias) January 11, 2023

the entire room at the golden globes during Jerrod Carmichael’s monologue…lmao whew chile pic.twitter.com/TpE3eghYvp — Arianna Davis (@ariannagdavis) January 11, 2023

I love Jerrod Carmichael for making this as uncomfortable as it absolutely should be. #GoldenGlobes — Jen Chaney (@chaneyj) January 11, 2023

the feeling of discomfort and awkwardness in the room during jerrod carmichael's monologue could probably power a country #GoldenGlobes — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 11, 2023

In 2021, the Golden Globes were not televised after the Los Angeles Times investigation unveiled systemic issues within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. NBC said it would air the ceremony once the organization enacted “meaningful reform.”