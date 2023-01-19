What's Hot

Jerrod Carmichael's Golden Globes Roast Didn't Fly With Show Organizer: Report

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's president was "shocked and upset" by a mention at the award show, sources told The Hollywood Reporter.
Ben Blanchet

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael joked about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the award show’s organizer, and it reportedly caused the organization’s president to be “shocked and upset” last week.

Carmichael ripped the controversy-marred organization in the monologue for this year’s show, a show that arrived two years after the Los Angeles Times reported that the organization lacked diversity and had zero Black members.

“I’ll tell you why I’m here: I’m here ’cause I’m Black,” said Carmichael, who later added that the organization didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died in 2020.

The host went on to mention that he declined to meet with the organization’s president, Helen Hoehne, on three occasions and referred to the opportunity as a “trap.”

Hoehne wasn’t pleased with the mention, sources told The Hollywood Reporter, and friends “consoled” her following the name drop.

“The whole thing was so awkward and uncomfortable,” a source told the outlet.

Carmichael’s monologue was also glossed over during a recent episode of a Hollywood Foreign Press Association podcast last week.

Organization member Jenny Cooney told “Golden Globes Around the World” listeners that her and fellow members on the podcast would “skip right ahead” to discussion about the rest of the award show.

“We’re not going to talk about the host because everybody has their own opinion on the host,” Cooney said.

HuffPost reached out to the organization for comment.

Carmichael’s monologue, which was described as “totally honest” by the award show’s network NBC, didn’t just upset the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Whitney Houston’s estate weighed in on Carmichael’s monologue after the comedian mentioned that the Golden Globes’ host venue – the Beverly Hilton – was the hotel where the singer was found dead in 2012.

“The Whitney Houston Estate is disappointed in the joke and felt it was in poor taste,” the estate wrote to TMZ in a statement.

