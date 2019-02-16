House Judiciary Chair Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Friday that he believes Republicans will join Democrats to vote against “tyranny” by passing a resolution against President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration.

“The majority vote in both houses?” asked a surprised Cuomo. “You think there are enough Republicans to go against this president — something they’ve never done before?”

“I think so. I can’t be certain of that, but I think so,” Nadler responded. “You’ve heard some of their statements. They’re terrified of this, and rightly so.”

This “opens up tyranny or dictatorship,” Nadler added.

“It’s a tremendous shift of power from Congress to the president, and they can’t like this.”

He said Trump’s declaration will also be challenged in court, and the strongest argument against it appears to be the president’s own words Friday that he “didn’t need to it.” That’s the “body blow” to Trump’s claim that what’s happening at the southern border is an emergency, Nadler noted.

The congressman called Trump’s declaration “one of the largest challenges to the constitutional order in American history. If he gets away with this, presidents become much more powerful. This destroys the separation of powers to a large extent.”