Jerry Falwell Apologizes For Pic Of Him With Unzipped Pants In Head-Scratching Interview

Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. is apologizing for a photo that shows him and a woman posing with their pants unzipped.

The photo, which appears to have been posted to Falwell’s Instagram account, has since been deleted.

The influential evangelical leader called Lynchburg, Virginia radio station WLNI on Wednesday in an attempt to explain the photo.

“You know it was weird, ’cause she was, she’s pregnant, she couldn’t get her pants up, and I was, trying to like — my, I had on a pair of jeans I haven’t worn in a long time so I couldn’t get mine zipped either,” he said.

“And so I just put my belly — I just put my belly out like hers,” he added, explaining that the woman in the photo is his wife’s assistant and “a sweetheart.” “I should never have put it up and embarrassed her because, um, anyway, I’ve apologized to everybody and I promised my kids, I’m gonna try to be a good boy from here on out.”

A few Twitter users noted that Falwell’s voice sounds slurred throughout the interview.

Also, is it just me or does Jerry Falwell Jr. sound drunk in this interview? https://t.co/BHy36LcEVc — Christian Nightmares (@ChristnNitemare) August 5, 2020

@JerryFalwellJr so appearing on an interview show drunk, while trying to ‘explain’ unzipped pants & ‘black water’ drinks.... is not a great look. IMHO https://t.co/Uz9cpzVCwL — Roberta PPool (@winnipegbaby) August 5, 2020

It seems he's lying in this interview. @JerryFalwellJr says that in the photo he is wearing a pair of jeans that he hasn't worn in a while and couldn't get them zipped, but in the video the pants seem to be zipped. — Amy Smith (@watchkeep) August 5, 2020

