Jerry Falwell Jr. Encourages COVID-19 Vaccinations With The Weirdest Selfie Flex

Jerry Falwell Jr. urged people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with a dig at Virginia’s Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.
And many Twitter users responded in the same mocking way, essentially saying that if “owning the libs” was what it took to vaccinate the country and emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, then so be it.
“Please get vaccinated so our nutcase of a Governor will have less reasons for mindless restrictions!” Falwell, who stepped down as president of the evangelical Liberty University last year amid reports of a sex scandal, captioned this selfie on Instagram Thursday:
“If that’s what it takes then fine lol,” replied one person.
Others agreed:
