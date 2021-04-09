Jerry Falwell Jr. Encourages COVID-19 Vaccinations With The Weirdest Selfie Flex

Jerry Falwell Jr. urged people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with a dig at Virginia’s Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.

And many Twitter users responded in the same mocking way, essentially saying that if “owning the libs” was what it took to vaccinate the country and emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, then so be it.

“Please get vaccinated so our nutcase of a Governor will have less reasons for mindless restrictions!” Falwell, who stepped down as president of the evangelical Liberty University last year amid reports of a sex scandal, captioned this selfie on Instagram Thursday:

“If that’s what it takes then fine lol,” replied one person.

Others agreed:

Honestly if "get vaccinated to own the libs" works, go for it https://t.co/Pd8PX0xz61 — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) April 8, 2021

if that’s what it takes then fine lol — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) April 8, 2021

Broken clock, etc — 🎬 Jeremiah Warren 📷 He/Him (@jeremiahjw) April 8, 2021

I encourage all Jerry Falwell Jr. fans to get vaccinated so you can own the libs! https://t.co/lKwLA13vrA — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) April 8, 2021

*sarcastically* Oh no, Jerry Falwell Jr. got vaccinated & is encouraging his followers to do the same. I feel SO owned rn. https://t.co/L2c8Dev7eW — Morgan M(onke) McIntyre 🏳️‍🌈🌉🇺🇲 (@MorganMMcIntyre) April 9, 2021

This is a victory. — Rich Swinton 🇺🇸 (@RicoSuaveJD) April 8, 2021

We agree with Jerry Falwell Jr. Please get vaccinated to own the libs. We will be so owned by reaching herd immunity. https://t.co/ziYFBHcsx9 — Blue Grass Roots (@BGR_US) April 8, 2021

if this is why people get vaccinated i'm fine with it https://t.co/i5D5czAiZH — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) April 8, 2021

do it, the governor would be so owned https://t.co/IVfpA1e6WY — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) April 8, 2021

This is a really good argument for getting vaccinated tbqh. Do your part to end lockdowns. https://t.co/Rl3zQwAEUV — Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) April 8, 2021

In all seriousness, “Own the libs, wear a mask and then we won’t have these mindless restrictions!” was sitting there the whole time and probably would have happened organically if Trump had not staked out an anti-mask stance https://t.co/eBDZv4tfG6 — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) April 8, 2021

It would own the libs so hard if everyone got the vaccine. Fight cancel culture by getting your shot! https://t.co/EIWchDaylk — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) April 8, 2021