What would Jesus do... to make the payroll?
Jerry Falwell Jr., the head of the evangelical Liberty University and a staunch defender of President Donald Trump, is coming under fire for a bizarre attack on a Christian leader who said the administration’s squalid detention conditions for migrant children “should shock all of our consciences.”
Russell Moore, president of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention, tweeted:
The call for “dignity and compassion” didn’t sit well with Falwell.
He fired back at Russell by demanding to know if he ever “made a payroll” or “built an organization of any type from scratch.”
Falwell inherited his role as Liberty University’s president from his televangelist father. But he suggested that building an organization from scratch and making a payroll are conditions that must be met before sharing an opinion.
“What gives you authority to speak on any issue?” he demanded. “I’m being serious.”
Here’s Falwell’s full message:
Falwell’s reply caused his name to trend on Twitter as the responses accumulated: