Jerry Falwell Jr. Shares, Then Deletes, Bizarre Pic With His Pants Unzipped

Jerry Falwell Jr., the head of Liberty University and a leading voice for evangelical Christians, shared and then deleted a strange picture of himself with his pants open.

The image appears to be from a party on a yacht themed to the cult-comedy TV show “Trailer Park Boys,” with Falwell dressed as the hard-drinking character Julian.

Houston Chronicle religion reporter Robert Downen shared the image:

Robert Downen Jerry Falwell Jr.

On the show, Julian – played by John Paul Tremblay ― is just about always seen with a rum and Coke in hand, although Falwell’s caption insisted the drink, in this case, was just “black water.”

Falwell deleted the image from his Instagram and left a close-up photo in place showing him in the same costume.

The Pulpit & Pen website also found video from the event:

A video of “Trailer Park Boys” fans having fun in costume would generally not arouse much attention, but the show is known for its off-color humor centered around sex, drugs, alcohol and foul language. Former Liberty students said the school’s strict code would forbid a gathering such as the one Falwell attended, and some shared stories about being disciplined for wearing yoga pants to a yoga class.

One critic tried to calculate the potential punishments a student in such a video could incur:

We back. Here are all of the Liberty Way violations and penalties from Jerry Falwell’s 43-second yacht video.



$9k.

900 hours service.

40 counts of possible expulsion. pic.twitter.com/vSeCnEQjB5 — Jonah Schmucker (@JonahSchmucker) August 3, 2020

Others were quick to point out the hypocrisy, especially given that this wasn’t the first time Falwell had surfaced in photos engaging in conduct that wouldn’t fly at Liberty:

Imagine the righteous outrage from people like Jerry Falwell if those kinds of pictures had been posted by AOC; the sermonizing we’d have heard from the “families values” folks.#Hypocrites — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 3, 2020

There were already so many good reasons not to entrust your kids to Jerry Falwell Jr’s learning institution. The unzipped pants yacht photo - of the school’s PRESIDENT - is sadly the least of them. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) August 4, 2020

Please tell me this Jerry Falwell Jr post is real. Please tell me Christmas came early. — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) August 3, 2020

Help! I tried to look anywhere not-alarming in this Jerry Falwell Jr. photo and I sprained my eyeballs! People are coming up with all kinds of kooky theories about this pic, but I’ll just go ahead & say it. That is the best Peg Bundy impersonator I’ve ever seen! https://t.co/Eq7SkM0Xxd — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 4, 2020

It’s a “trailer park” themed party from Jerry Falwell Jr. How many “trailer parks” aka “mobile homes parks” in Lynchburg, Virginia, home to Liberty University, you ask? 13 https://t.co/WFFKPK96fi https://t.co/XjurussM0v — Matthew Boedy (@MatthewBoedy) August 3, 2020

Ok, this is really bizarre. @JerryFalwellJr posted and then deleted this vacation photo. Anyone else disturbed? pic.twitter.com/nEwD6Gbgza — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) August 3, 2020

Do these images of Jerry Falwell Jr. reflect your values as a Christian university, @LibertyU? pic.twitter.com/vtJkPZd4gW — Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 3, 2020

