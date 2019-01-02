Jerry Falwell Jr. Gets A Bible Lesson After Tone-Deaf Comments About Poor People

Evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr. is getting a Bible lesson on Twitter after some eyebrow-raising comments about poverty.
In an interview with the Washington Post, Falwell defended his consistent support for President Donald Trump and even claimed it may be “immoral” to not support him.
Falwell, who is president of Liberty University, also said there was nothing Trump could do that would endanger support from himself and other evangelicals.
But it’s Falwell’s comments about the poor that are getting the most attention.
“It’s such a distortion of the teachings of Jesus to say that what he taught us to do personally — to love our neighbors as ourselves, help the poor — can somehow be imputed on a nation,” Falwell said.
He also said it was a “distortion” that the United States “should be loving and forgiving” because Jesus taught love and forgiveness.
“In the heavenly kingdom the responsibility is to treat others as you’d like to be treated,” Falwell said. “In the earthly kingdom, the responsibility is to choose leaders who will do what’s best for your country.”
He added:
“Think about it. Why have Americans been able to do more to help people in need around the world than any other country in history? It’s because of free enterprise, freedom, ingenuity, entrepreneurism and wealth. A poor person never gave anyone a job. A poor person never gave anybody charity, not of any real volume. It’s just common sense to me.”
That has many people on Twitter offering Falwell a refresher on the Bible: