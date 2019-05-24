Rep. Jerry Nadler 'Feeling Much Better' After Sudden Health Scare

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) eased concerns over his health on Friday after he appeared to faint during a news conference with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“Appreciate everyone’s concern,” the congressman tweeted. “Was very warm in the room this morning, was obviously dehydrated and felt a bit ill.”

Nadler added that he had received fluids and was “feeling much better.”

Appreciate everyone's concern. Was very warm in the room this morning, was obviously dehydrated and felt a bit ill. Glad to receive fluids and am feeling much better. Thank you for your thoughts. — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) May 24, 2019

The episode occurred earlier in the morning at a school on Manhattan’s Upper West Side where Nadler, de Blasio and other officials were announcing expansions of the city’s speed camera program.

Footage of the incident shows Nadler slumps over, leading the mayor to stop talking and check on the congressman. Several people rush to his side, bringing him water and offering him a hand. Video from local WCBS-TV shows Nadler eating an orange and looking alert as he receives attention from doctors and others.

BREAKING:@RepJerryNadler has health scare during an event along side @NYCMayor talking about speed cameras. Appears to be dehydrated and pass out. He looks paper white. pic.twitter.com/dTFlPMWhgG — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) May 24, 2019

According to The New York Times, he was brought by ambulance early that afternoon to an area hospital for medical attention.

In a supportive tweet roughly an hour later, de Blasio, a Democratic presidential candidate, wrote, “You can’t keep Jerry Nadler down.”

You can’t keep Jerry Nadler down.



Thank you to the staff at PS199 and NYC Health+Hospitals for their quick response. https://t.co/68YmNIvTjd — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 24, 2019

Nadler, 71, chairs the House Judiciary Committee and has been a fierce critic of President Donald Trump’s administration, launching a wide-ranging probe in March into the president’s potential power abuses including obstruction of justice and public corruption.

The congressman has also been a strong advocate for the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s full, unredacted report into the Trump campaign’s relationship with Russia, though he has had no success yet. On Tuesday, he stated that Trump should have faced criminal charges for his alleged behavior detailed in the report.