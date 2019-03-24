Rep. Jerry Nadler Would 'Absolutely' Go To Supreme Court For Mueller Report Release

Amid calls for the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s full report into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said he is “absolutely” willing to take the matter to the Supreme Court if necessary.

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee said he would “try to negotiate and we’ll try everything else first” to get the complete report released. He warned that “if we have to, yes, we will certainly issue subpoenas to get that information.”

Attorney General William Barr released a summary of the report to Congress on Sunday afternoon.

Nadler is one of several lawmakers demanding that the report’s full findings be made public. Certain Republicans have also called for transparency, though some more emphatically than others.

While Nadler said he suspects President Donald Trump may attempt to claim executive privilege to block release of the full report, the congressman argued that he has no right to do so based on the Supreme Court’s 1974 decision to force then-President Richard Nixon to hand over his taped conversations. Those tapes directly tied Nixon to the Watergate scandal and led to his resignation.

“Executive privilege cannot shield evidence of wrongdoing,” Nadler contended, citing the ruling.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Nadler said enough information already had surfaced to raise serious suspicions about Trump’s action ― from his firing of then-FBI Director James Comey in May 2017 as that agency was conducting the Russia probe to his ongoing attacks on the investigation and the convictions resulting from it of some of his close allies.

Still, Nadler told NBC’s Chuck Todd, “We need to see all the evidence” in the report.

The lawmaker said he also needed to view the full findings to determine whether his committee’s investigation into Trump’s businesses, his associates and his family is similar to Mueller’s.

“We shouldn’t have to waste our time and the public’s time and money recreating the same information by interviewing all the same witnesses,” he said. “There’s no need for that duplication at all.”

Earlier this month, the committee sent document requests to a list of 81 government agencies, entities and individuals, many of whom are directly linked to the president, in a sweeping probe of potential abuses of power.