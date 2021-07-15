Jerry O'Connell Replaces Sharon Osbourne On 'The Talk,' And Viewers Have Thoughts

CBS’ “The Talk” announced a new co-host this week that prompted a mixed response from its viewers.

Comedian Sheryl Underwood, who has been with “The Talk” since 2011, announced Tuesday that Jerry O’Connell would be joining the daytime talk show as a full-time co-host, making him the first man to do so.

The “Jerry Maguire” and “Stand by Me” actor will replace Sharon Osbourne, who left the show in March following a heated on-air exchange with Underwood that drew accusations of racism.

O’Connell, 47, is slated to appear on the show for the remainder of this week, after which he’ll take a break to film a new movie. He will join the show full time for Season 12, which is set to debut later this year.

“You ladies have been so welcoming to me,” O’Connell said on Wednesday’s episode, shortly after Underwood made the announcement. “I came here as a guest months ago, and just from the moment I walked in ... you’re just gracious, you’re kind, you’re fun ... and it worked. And here we are. We’re going to have a lot of fun.”

Viewers, however, seemed divided on the news. Some, including Andy Cohen, praised the decision to add a male voice to the mix.

I think adding a male co-host is a great idea and sets #TheTalk apart from #TheView. https://t.co/pYND683qY5 — Chadwick (@ohchadwick) July 14, 2021

“This is interesting,” one person tweeted. “I think a male voice would be a different dynamic to the convo. I wonder if other daytime talk shows would consider this move.”

Others, however, were less pleased that Osbourne’s vacancy was being filled by a cisgender man.

About time! The voices of rich white heterosexual entitled men have been suppressed for long enough and now have a platform to be heard!! — (((The Taiji Reporter)))🐬 (@TheTaijiNews) July 14, 2021

I wish my dad could see this nonsense https://t.co/POVx1Mwz0p — mariah smith (@mRiah) July 14, 2021

Shocker... privileged white male Jerry O'Connell replacing Sharon Osbourne on The Talkhttps://t.co/sd07rptkCX — Cable News Watch (@CableNewsWatch) July 14, 2021

Executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews said in a statement that O’Connell would bring “a unique and entertaining perspective” as co-host.

“We are beyond thrilled Jerry O’Connell is our new host,” the statement read, per Deadline. “We loved his infectious enthusiasm, humor, openness and insights as a guest co-host and look forward to him now bringing those dynamic qualities to the show every day.”