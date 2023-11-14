Jerry O'Connell Shares Why He's Kept Quiet On John Stamos' Remarks About His Wife

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jerry O’Connell has firmly chosen to stay above the fray when it comes to his wife Rebecca Romijn’s previous marriage to John Stamos.

Stamos writes candidly about Romijn, to whom he was married from 1998 to 2005, in his new memoir, “If You Would Have Told Me.” In an October interview with People published shortly before the book was published, the “Full House” actor said he once viewed his ex-wife as “the Devil,” adding: “I couldn’t believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life.”

Advertisement

While speaking to Howard Stern that same month, Stamos also recalled having felt “emasculated” during the marriage given Romijn’s rising star at the time.

On Monday’s episode of “The Talk,” O’Connell compared himself to actor Adam Driver ― who recently made headlines for dropping an expletive in response to a Polish moviegoer who criticized his latest film, “Ferrari” ― while sharing why he’s steered clear of discussing Stamos’ comments.

“My wife’s ex-husband recently wrote a biography, and it referred to my wife in a negative manner,” the “Jerry Maguire” actor said. “And a lot of people have asked me about that in press, and it would be easy for me to say: ‘Screw you, how dare you ask me that?’ But really, it will be bringing attention to a situation that I don’t want to feed into.”

Watch Jerry O’Connell discuss John Stamos’ memoir below.

Advertisement

Acknowledging that his situation was “more personal” than Driver’s, he added: “With my example, there’s children involved, teenage children who read everything on the internet. So you don’t want to feed that fire.”

O’Connell and Romijn have been married since 2007. The couple share 15-year-old twin daughters, Charlie and Dolly.

Appearing on “Access” last month, O’Connell refrained from speaking about Stamos’ book, telling hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover: “You know, it’s not really my place to say [anything]. I would rather my wife talk about that.”

While Stamos’ eyebrow-raising assessments of his ex-wife have made headlines, the actor also takes some responsibility for the demise of their marriage in his book. He said he began to reevaluate his role while in recovery from alcohol addiction.

“If I didn’t go through what I did with Rebecca, I wouldn’t have been with Caitlin. I wouldn’t know how to be,” he told Stern, referring to his wife of five years, Caitlin McHugh.