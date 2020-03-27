ENTERTAINMENT

Jerry O'Connell Shows How 'Stand By Me' Would Look In The COVID-19 Era

There are definitely some big differences.

A lot of classic movies are going to be looked at differently in the aftermath of the coronavirus era.

Just ask actor Jerry O’Connell, star of the 1986 classic “Stand By Me.”

The actor posted a tweet on Friday referencing the film in order to show just how much life has changed because of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Spoiler alert: There are some big differences.

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
 
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Uplifting Stories To Emerge From The Coronavirus Pandemic
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Coronavirus Jerry O'connell
CONVERSATIONS