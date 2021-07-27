Jerry Seinfeld LOVES the Olympics.

But just not that whole silver medal spot.

In an old routine that’s going viral on social media amid the Tokyo games, the comedian explains exactly why he’d “rather come in last” than scoop second place if he was an Olympic athlete.

Whenever there's a close Olympics finish, I think of this classic Jerry Seinfeld bit pic.twitter.com/4w8I5fcJlX — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) July 26, 2021

“You win the gold, you feel good,” Seinfeld says in the bit from his late ’90s tour “I’m Telling You For The Last Time.”

“You win the bronze, you think, ‘At least I got something,’” he continues.

“But if you win that silver, that’s like, ’Congratulations, you almost won,” Seinfeld noted. “Of all the losers, you came in first of that group. You’re the number one loser. No one lost ahead of you.”

Watch the full bit here: