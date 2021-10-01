Jerry Seinfeld opened up about the possibility of a “Seinfeld” reunion and ― yada, yada, yada ― it’s probably not happening.

“It would seem sad to me,” the comedian said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith on Thursday, to mark all nine seasons of “Seinfeld” coming to Netflix on Oct. 1.

“It would seem like we couldn’t think of a new idea,” Seinfeld said.

When Smith suggested that the “Seinfeld” cast do a reunion with a similar format to the recent “Friends” special, Seinfeld quipped, “I don’t think you win Emmys for that stuff.”

In another interview with People magazine on the same topic, Seinfeld shut down the reunion idea by saying he likes “to go forward in life” and that he didn’t know if “what we would do ... would be good.”

It seems the only place a “Seinfeld” reunion will actually exist is within the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” universe ― though “Seinfeld” writer Larry Charles recently gave an update on where he thinks all of the characters would be these days. And it’s not pretty.

“I think about bringing those characters to the 21st century, and … wouldn’t Kramer be … a believer in QAnon?” Charles said during an appearance on the Daily Beast’s “Fever Dreams” podcast back in May. “But he might also be in antifa at the same time to cover his bets.”

“Elaine might’ve been married a couple of times, she’s probably developed a pill habit of some sort, she’s been in and out of rehab,” Charles added. “And George might have committed suicide by now, quite frankly.”